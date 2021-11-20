Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $16,075,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,513,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $187.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The company has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.