ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Down 21.2% in October

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 640,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. ALLETE has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

