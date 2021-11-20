Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 2,787 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Rose Investment LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC now owns 30,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Apple by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 58,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Apple by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 230,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 74,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

AAPL stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $161.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.