ALLY Price Down 13% This Week (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and $28,499.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ALLY has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00220774 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00089069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.