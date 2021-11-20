Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.44

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.44 and traded as low as $12.30. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 9,400 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATUSF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.2227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

