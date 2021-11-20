Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 42.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $97,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 410.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 42,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,402.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,397.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,252,654. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
