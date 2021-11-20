Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 42.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $97,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 410.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 42,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,402.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,397.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,252,654. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

