Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,270 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Amcor worth $41,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amcor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Amcor by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,864 shares of company stock worth $12,208,430. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

