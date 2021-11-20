American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.