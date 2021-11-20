AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

