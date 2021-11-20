Analysts Anticipate Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diginex.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price objective on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:EQOS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.69. 1,970,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,064. Diginex has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Diginex by 1,027.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diginex by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Diginex during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

