Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,221 shares of company stock worth $639,817 in the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIDS opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.73. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.