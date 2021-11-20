Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. SAP reported earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of SAP opened at $140.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.08. SAP has a twelve month low of $115.70 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.