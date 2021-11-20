Analysts Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.49. SJW Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

SJW stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SJW Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after acquiring an additional 80,391 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

