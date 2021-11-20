Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.49. STORE Capital reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 119.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after buying an additional 835,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after buying an additional 643,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after buying an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after buying an additional 405,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

