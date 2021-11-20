Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.95 Million

Brokerages predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will report $465.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.89 million to $494.00 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $460.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $464.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $748.11. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $462.86 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.