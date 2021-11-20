Analysts Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 827,129 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 716,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,277,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,393. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 75.44, a current ratio of 75.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $175.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

