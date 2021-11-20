Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Announce $4.25 EPS

Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.40. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $3.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $13.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,871,000 after acquiring an additional 115,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 926.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,051,000 after acquiring an additional 88,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.59. 615,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,763. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $489.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $549.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.