Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $43.39 on Friday. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

