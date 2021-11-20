Analysts Expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAL. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.
