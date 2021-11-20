Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Henry Schein reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.14 on Friday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,150,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after acquiring an additional 55,745 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

