Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Incyte reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Incyte.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 38.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,613. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

