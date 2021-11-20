Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Announce $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the highest is $3.15. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $2.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $11.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $15.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $417.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.73. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $435.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

