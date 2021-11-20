Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th.
In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 755,789 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
