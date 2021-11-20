Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post $2.90 EPS

Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $3.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $11.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

UHS stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.98. The company had a trading volume of 926,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $121.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

