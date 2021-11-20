Analysts Offer Predictions for Science 37 Holdings Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Science 37 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCE opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Science 37 has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.