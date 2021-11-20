Analysts Set Expectations for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NYSE AMN opened at $118.59 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $124.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

