Analyzing American Business Bank (AMBZ) and Its Rivals

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS: AMBZ) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American Business Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Business Bank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $98.80 million $28.77 million 9.28 American Business Bank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.60 billion 11.05

American Business Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank. American Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 34.30% N/A N/A American Business Bank Competitors 20.78% 10.80% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Business Bank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A American Business Bank Competitors 1070 3101 2586 79 2.24

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 64.69%. Given American Business Bank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Business Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

American Business Bank has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank’s rivals have a beta of 22.22, suggesting that their average share price is 2,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Business Bank rivals beat American Business Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

