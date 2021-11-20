Analyzing DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

DocuSign has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DocuSign and Safe-T Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 0 3 16 0 2.84 Safe-T Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

DocuSign presently has a consensus price target of $314.78, indicating a potential upside of 19.53%. Safe-T Group has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Safe-T Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than DocuSign.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and Safe-T Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -9.18% -23.08% -3.08% Safe-T Group -191.11% -39.49% -31.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and Safe-T Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $1.45 billion 35.65 -$243.27 million ($0.86) -306.21 Safe-T Group $4.89 million 6.62 -$7.84 million N/A N/A

Safe-T Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign.

Summary

DocuSign beats Safe-T Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

