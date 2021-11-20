Analyzing Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and MGT Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $14.85 billion 4.45 $958.00 million $1.93 51.84 MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 10.26 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 8.23% 11.01% 4.77% MGT Capital Investments -233.62% -378.92% -85.16%

Risk & Volatility

Fiserv has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fiserv and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 6 14 0 2.70 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $125.88, suggesting a potential upside of 25.81%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Fiserv beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment provides financial institutions and corporate clients around the world with the products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

