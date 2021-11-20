Analyzing hopTo (HPTO) & Its Rivals

hopTo (OTCMKTS: HPTO) is one of 370 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare hopTo to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of hopTo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of hopTo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares hopTo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 28.23% 29.50% 18.80% hopTo Competitors -109.21% -156.86% -5.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for hopTo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A hopTo Competitors 2470 12463 23161 638 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 9.05%. Given hopTo’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe hopTo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

hopTo has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo’s peers have a beta of -2.77, meaning that their average stock price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares hopTo and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.64 million $690,000.00 11.00 hopTo Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -44.58

hopTo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than hopTo. hopTo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

hopTo beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

