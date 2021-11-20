Anchor Protocol (ANC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.36 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00005222 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $521.58 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.80 or 0.01064077 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,140,963 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

