Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.60

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.60 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.49). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 71,288 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.60. The stock has a market cap of £130.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.