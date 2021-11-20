Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE:BUD opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.