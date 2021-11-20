Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Anika Therapeutics worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $578.49 million, a PE ratio of -97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.15. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

