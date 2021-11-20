Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,578 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.45% of Annexon worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANNX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Annexon by 484.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $14.15 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $543.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

