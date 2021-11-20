ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Cap of $118.51 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00002691 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $118.51 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00091491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.46 or 0.07264488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,798.97 or 1.00198968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 76,446,865 coins and its circulating supply is 76,347,011 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

