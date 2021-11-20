API3 Price Reaches $6.18 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One API3 coin can now be bought for $6.18 or 0.00010525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $227.94 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00220994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00090461 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

