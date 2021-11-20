APIX Tops One Day Volume of $1.30 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. APIX has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and $1.30 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00219920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

