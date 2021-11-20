Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.2% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 465,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.