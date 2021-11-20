Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $161.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

