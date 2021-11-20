Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $161.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

