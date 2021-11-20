Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,923 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.5% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 465,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

