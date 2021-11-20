APYSwap Market Cap Tops $4.75 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $411,794.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00075897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00090815 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.36 or 0.07361768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,843.71 or 1.00198441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

