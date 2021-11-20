ARAW Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One ARAW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $43,161.78 and $838.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00220114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089070 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.