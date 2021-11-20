ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 465,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 590,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, Director Mark W. Mealy bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,017.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 151,136 shares of company stock worth $444,504. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

ARC opened at $2.99 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

