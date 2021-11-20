ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.07. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 3,573 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc engages in the development and provision of wireless network component and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Precision Components; Stamping; and 3DMT. The Precision Components Group segment produces fabricated metal components through metal injection molding, precision metal stamping, and hermetic sealing.

