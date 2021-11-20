Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 14th total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,675 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

