Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archaea Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LFG. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archaea Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

LFG opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,229,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,341,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,869,000.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

