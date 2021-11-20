Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

