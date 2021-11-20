argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of argenx worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $13,632,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx stock opened at $283.97 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.81.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

